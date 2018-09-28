Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra tweet in support of Tanushree Dutta

Former actor and model Tanushree Dutta recently shamed actor Nana Patekar for allegedly harassing her on the sets of her film Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss. The revelation has stirred conversations around the sexual harassment and Tanushree has found support among other Bollywood actresses. Taking forward a Twitter thread posted by journalist Janice Sequeira, who says she was on set the day of the alleged harassment, B-Town celebs namely Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Parineeti Chopra are among the big names who are voicing their opinions with regards the matter on the micro-blogging site.

Among the first to respond was Farhan Akhtar, who urged people to admire Dutta’s courage, rather than questioning her intentions.

This thread is very telling. @janiceseq85 was there at the time of the incident being debated today. Even when #TanushreeDutta had career concerns to keep quiet 10 years ago she did not & her story hasn’t changed now. Her courage should be admired, not her intention questioned. https://t.co/Ola3MNdmtS — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) September 27, 2018

Priyanka Chopra shared Farhan’s tweet and called for the world to believe in survivors.

Sonam Kapoor backed Tanushree saying ‘it’s upto us to stand together’. She calls for more encouragement towards those who want to speak out.

I believe #TanushreeDatta and @janiceseq85 recollection of the account. Janice is my friend, and she is anything but an exaggerator or a liar. And it’s upto us to stand together. https://t.co/sF3mS5o1P8 — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 28, 2018

Parineeti responded to her sister’s tweet about believing and respecting those at the receiving of sexual predators.

I agree too. Survivors are survivors because they have dealt with something and come out on the other side. So believe them, respect them. @janiceseq85 #TanushreeDutta https://t.co/L6bxaG5HPk — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 28, 2018

Ace director Anurag Kashyap, too, put his weight behind Tanushree.

If my previous tweet sounds vague let me clarify it. This should stop the questioning of intention of Tanushree Datta because there is a witness account of what happened and @janiceseq85 is as credible as the come . — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 28, 2018

In an interview recently, Tanushree claimed that Patekar grabbed her by the arms and pushed her around and then asked the choreographers to move aside and taught her how to dance. He allegedly forced himself into a ‘solo’ dance sequence, touched her inappropriately and even demanded the makers to add an intimate scene to the film.