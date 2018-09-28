image
Friday, September 28th 2018
English
Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra tweet in support of Tanushree Dutta

Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra tweet in support of Tanushree Dutta

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   September 28 2018, 2.53 pm
back
Anurag KashyapBollywoodEntertainmentNana Patekarparineeti chopraPriyanka ChopraSonam KapoorTanushree Dutta
nextSui Dhaaga movie review: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma's film is moderately entertaining
ALSO READ

Imaikkaa Nodigal stays strong at the box office despite strong competition

Abhishek Bachchan has a kickass response to a troll asking him to sell vada pavs

Will Shobhaa De’s prediction of Vicky Kaushal’s future come true?