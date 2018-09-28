Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra tweet in support of Tanushree Dutta

Former actor and model Tanushree Dutta recently shamed actor Nana Patekar for allegedly harassing her on the sets of her film Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss. The revelation has stirred conversations around the sexual harassment and Tanushree has found support among other Bollywood actresses. Taking forward a Twitter thread posted by journalist Janice Sequeira, who says she was on set the day of the alleged harassment, B-Town celebs namely Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Parineeti Chopra are among the big names who are voicing their opinions with regards the matter on the micro-blogging site.
Among the first to respond was Farhan Akhtar, who urged people to admire Dutta’s courage, rather than questioning her intentions.
Priyanka Chopra shared Farhan’s tweet and called for the world to believe in survivors.
Sonam Kapoor backed Tanushree saying ‘it’s upto us to stand together’. She calls for more encouragement towards those who want to speak out.
Parineeti responded to her sister’s tweet about believing and respecting those at the receiving of sexual predators.
Ace director Anurag Kashyap, too, put his weight behind Tanushree.
In an interview recently, Tanushree claimed that Patekar grabbed her by the arms and pushed her around and then asked the choreographers to move aside and taught her how to dance. He allegedly forced himself into a ‘solo’ dance sequence, touched her inappropriately and even demanded the makers to add an intimate scene to the film.