Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas are the J sisters beaming on a jet plane

Nikita Thakkar April 06 2019, 11.12 am April 06 2019, 11.12 am

While you have enjoyed and ogled over the Jonas Brothers, now make way for J Sisters. Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas are the new three musketeers who are thick as thieves. Earlier, reports had it that our Desi girl feels a little alienated. Danielle, in fact, was even criticised online for not putting up pictures with Priyanka and she had to retort saying that there's no such discrimination on the basis of colour happening in their family. Well, the recent picture shared by Priyanka proves that Danielle is right.

Priyanka took to Instagram to share a happy picture of the J Sisters which seems to have been taken inside a private jet. Sophie, like always, is being her goofy self while Priyanka and Danielle are smiling from ear to ear. In the caption, PeeCee said that the J sisters are finally together. Last we had seen them together was in the Jonas Brothers comeback single Sucker. Post that, the Jonas family comprising of Nick, Priyanka, Kevin, Joe and Sophie had been to Miami for a vacation. Danielle had given this vacay a miss.

Another picture doing the rounds of the internet sees all the three couples together. What a family!

It's #thejonai comin atchya!

Jonas Brothers are currently on a new high with all their singles receiving a great response from the audience. Their Sucker was at the top of Billboards 100 chart while their recently released single titled Cool is also receiving a great response. It is after six years that these three brothers have come together to make music and are killing it with their back-to-back songs.

Priyanka, on the other hand, is looking forward to the release of her Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink. She will be seen with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in this one. After almost 3 years, PeeCee will be registering her return to Bollywood. We are looking forward to it.