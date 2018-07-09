Priyanka Chopra starts her first Bollywood project post Hollywood, and it’s not Bharat!

Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra is finally back to the bay after her Hollywood stint. She’ll finally be seen making a splash on the Indian screen, post her Hollywood session with the TV series Quantico and a few movies with some of the biggest names. The actress was all set to make her big Bollywood comeback with Salman Khan-starrer Bharat. However, while she is making her comeback and has started with her first Hindi script, it’s not Bharat!

Relax. While she is still a part of the movie, Priyanka is first doing a movie The Sky Is Pink, the dialogues of which have been written by none other than Juhi Chaturvedi, who gave us gems like Piku, Vicky Donor and October. The 35-year old actress took to Instagram to announce the news of her new venture.

Reportedly, the film directed by Shonali will also see The Secret Superstar actress Zaira Wasim along with Priyanka. PeeCee will be playing her reel life mother in the film. The film is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, a young motivational speaker who was born with a rare disorder. “The movie is based on Aisha’s life and her book My Little Epiphanies. Priyanka will play her parents’ role. Zaira Wasim will be portraying Aisha’s role in the film. The film goes on floors in August this year”, said the report.

Well, we are sure Priyanka will definitely fly high in this sky. Frankly, we cannot wait to watch her on the big Bollywood screen again.