image
Tuesday, November 27th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Priyanka Chopra supports Deepika Padukone’s cause, speaks on depression

Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra supports Deepika Padukone’s cause, speaks on depression

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   November 27 2018, 6.00 pm
back
BollywoodDeepika PadukoneEntertainmentPeeCeePriyanka Chopraranveer singhThe Sky Is Pink
nextPriyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: The cost of their wedding will make you go WTF!
ALSO READ

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: Umaid Bhawan Palace has this excuse for the visitors

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: Party time for the bride and the groom

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: The bride to be's Mumbai home is lit and how!