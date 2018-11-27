Priyanka Chopra supports Deepika Padukone’s cause, speaks on depression

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding took the nation by storm. Now, it’s their upcoming star-studded Bollywood reception for which we are waiting with bated breath. The big night is speculated to have the attendance of all the who’s who of Bollywood. However, we can’t expect global diva Priyanka Chopra to be on the list, as the actor is currently busy with her own wedding preparations.

Although PeeCee may not be able to make it to the big night, she is supporting her fellow actor Deepika’s cause. The Quantico star recently joined hands with Facebook for an initiative that aims to create mental health awareness. At the event, the actor spoke at length about depression.

She spoke about how anxiety, sadness and depression are poles apart, and said, “Anxiety is not stress. Depression is more than just a low feeling.”

“The world needs to be open to having those conversations,” she added.

She further laid emphasis on the importance of opening up about depression and stated that it’s normal to feel vulnerable.

“We are human beings. It's all right to be vulnerable. As soon as a public person comes out about depression, there are people who shame them,” she continued. “As parents and teachers we need to tell kids it is ok to talk about it. We need to normalize the conversation.”

On the work front, Priyanka has Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink in her kitty.