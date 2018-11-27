Priyanka Chopra takes time out of her busy life to spread awareness

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is currently indulging in the preparations of her much-awaited marriage with beau, Nick Jonas but that’s not the only thing that is keeping the actor busy. The Quantico star recently joined hands with social networking site Facebook for an initiative that aims to create mental health awareness. The actor hosted a ‘live-a-thon’ to raise funds and spread awareness in regards to issues like mental health, cyberbullying and women entrepreneurship. The event organised by Facebook was being run under the hashtag #SocialForGood.

Priyanka was the host of a special panel that focused discussing on how social media can help to deal with different issues along with its pros and cons. Imtiaz Ali was the first guest to be present in the panel.

The panel further proceeded with Priyanka and her second set of guests, actor Richa Chadha and singer Armaan Malik. The three of them discussed how social media trolls and hatemongers are taking over the internet. Priyanka mentioned that her face was once compared to that of an overripe tomato.

The event ended with a team of young panellists like Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Malika Dua, Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhuvan Ban. The event certainly focused on ups and downs faced by these celebs on social media, with shedding light on many of its important aspects.