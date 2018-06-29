Priyanka Chopra talks female beauty standards, but what’s with the accent?

From collaborating with the likes of Will.i.am and Pitbull, to making a mark for herself in the West as Alex Parrish in Quantico, Priyanka Chopra has proved that hard work pays off really well. With our desi girl’s in-trend romance these days with BF Nick Jonas, all you can see on the internet is her pictures and videos with the beau.

But then there has been a lot that is written and said about Priyanka and Nick’s relationship. Hence we are not going to talk about it in this piece. The crux of this story is Priyanka Chopra’s TONGUE… we mean her ACCENT. Recently, PeeCee graced the first-ever digital cover of Allure, which is an American magazine. We see her ripping off the 90s beauty standards. While all of that is good, we still can’t get over her accent, even though it’s been more than two years that we have been hearing her talk like that.

Have a look at the video below:

Wearing an oversized shirt with a little hint of makeup, we see Priyanka rolling her Rrrrrrssssssss, like they do it in the West. While it is nothing new that we’ve discovered, as on her American TV show (Quantico) we have seen the babe reciting her dialogues in a completely different accent and no we are not complaining as we totally love it.

What we are trying to say is that when Priyanka is in India, she communicates in a very desi accent and while abroad, she goes back to the rolling tongue accent (that’s we like to call it). In one of her interviews back in 2016, the lady had confessed that one needs to sacrifice tons to survive in the International market. She might have given up her Indian accent there, but she has adapted the videshi accent with aplomb.

But we have to admit, here or there, Priyanka is surely the queen of communication. What say peeps?