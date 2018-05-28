Priyanka Chopra; the kind of producer our Indian Cinema needs

The desi girl of Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra, needs no introduction. She will soon be seen opposite Salman Khan in Bharat, she has a few Hollywood projects in que and she has a popular TV series making its way to the grand finale. That's PeeCee for you. A Bollywood girl who took the West by storm with Quantico, and then paved her way into Hollywood as a sexy villain in Baywatch. And it’s just the beginning…

She is now one of the biggest names in the showbiz and brushes shoulders with many biggies and how. While Priyanka is constantly juggling between New York and Mumbai, her heart continues to remain desi. But if you think that’s the only side to Priyanka than you are wrong. The lady has also stepped into the shoes of a producer with her production house Purple Pebble in 2016. The 35-year-old actress-turned-producer recently announced her 10th film (Paani) under her production banner.

In just like two years, her banner has produced 9 films and is on its way to the 10th, and interestingly all regional films. And that's what makes Priyanka different from others in the industry. In an era, where masala entertainers do wonders at the box office, PeeCee is giving an encouraging push to regional cinema.

Not just this, coming from a non-filmy background, Priyanka knows the struggle and so her production banner gives the right exposure to the new talent. Her debut production venture Ventilator, a Marathi film, received three National Awards, which gave her the right kick in the direction of such interesting projects. From Marathi to Assamese to Punjabi to Bhojpuri, and even Sikkimese, Purple Pebble has given regional films a new lease of life.

Lastly, Priyanka is more than just an actress, who has made India proud in numerous ways. She is, after all, a voice that can no longer be ignored. Kudos!