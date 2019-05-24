Priyanka Chopra to a fan asking what's she doing for kids in India: A child is a child

Niyati Chawla May 24 2019, 10.58 am May 24 2019, 10.58 am

For the last few days, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been in Ethiopia, in an effort to empower children, and to spread awareness of the education program as the global goodwill ambassador of UNICEF. After a thrilling debut at Cannes, she made way to Ethiopia to fulfill her duties and has been sharing inspirational stories about the children there and the work UNICEF is doing for the underprivileged kids.

Needless to say, UNICEF’s and Priyanka’s efforts are commendable in Ethiopia in empowering children. Recently, Priyanka took to her Instagram to do a Q&A round about her work with UNICEF and the trip to Ethiopia, when a fan while appreciating her work, questioned her, “What about our Motherland?” Here, the fan was referring to her country, India. The actor gracefully replied, “I believe that a child is a child and we all are global citizens and we need to care about the future of children all over the world. I have worked with UNICEF in India for many years and will continue to do so.”

Watch her answer here:

Another question popped up regarding the role she will be playing during her trip to the kids, to which the actress replied, “Ethiopia at the moment is going through a silent emergency, and I am going to these refugee camps to meet these kids, listen to their stories and be a voice for them, use my voice to amplify theirs, to get the world to care.”

Chopra has been visiting primary schools as an attempt to highlight UNICEF’s efforts of ensuring that students are getting quality education and that each child gets into school. Moreover, she has been a medium to spread awareness regarding gender-based violence, sexual violence and child marriage there. When the Quantico actress was in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, she met Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde, the first female president of the country.

In the past, as part of her UNICEF’s duties of being a global ambassador, Priyanka has visited Bangladesh to spend some time with Rohingya children and has also visited Zimbabwe.