  3. Bollywood
Priyanka Chopra has the perfect answer to the fan who questioned her about her motherland

Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra to a fan asking what's she doing for kids in India: A child is a child

As UNICEF's goodwill ambassador, Priyanka Chopra is in Ethiopia working on empowerment and education of the children there.

back
EthiopiaPriyanka ChopraPriyanka Chopra JonasSahle-Work ZewdeUNICEF
nextAnurag Kashyap complains to PM Modi about a troll threatening his daughter, calls Ashoke Pandit a 'Moron' too

within