Priyanka Chopra to a fan asking what's she doing for kids in India: A child is a child

For the last few days, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been in Ethiopia, in an effort to empower children, and to spread awareness of the education program as the global goodwill ambassador of UNICEF. After a thrilling debut at Cannes, she made way to Ethiopia to fulfill her duties and has been sharing inspirational stories about the children there and the work UNICEF is doing for the underprivileged kids.
Needless to say, UNICEF’s and Priyanka’s efforts are commendable in Ethiopia in empowering children. Recently, Priyanka took to her Instagram to do a Q&A round about her work with UNICEF and the trip to Ethiopia, when a fan while appreciating her work, questioned her, “What about our Motherland?” Here, the fan was referring to her country, India. The actor gracefully replied, “I believe that a child is a child and we all are global citizens and we need to care about the future of children all over the world. I have worked with UNICEF in India for many years and will continue to do so.”
Watch her answer here:
A child is a child, says Priyanka Chopra when asked about what's she doing for kids of India. @priyankachopra . . . . #priyankachopra #unicef #bollywood #actress #entertainment
Another question popped up regarding the role she will be playing during her trip to the kids, to which the actress replied, “Ethiopia at the moment is going through a silent emergency, and I am going to these refugee camps to meet these kids, listen to their stories and be a voice for them, use my voice to amplify theirs, to get the world to care.”
At the Bambasi Refugee Camp Primary School there is a shortage of trained teachers, with one teacher for every 89 students. This second grade class is taught by Hubahiro, she is a refugee child who is an 8th grade student at the school...she teaches grades 1-4 in the morning, and in the afternoon attends school to continue her education. Like her mother, who is also a refugee and teacher at the school, she earns a small stipend. When I first met the kids they were extremely introverted and timid. It took a lot of tickles and cuddles to get them to interact with me. Thank you Hubahiro for translating and helping the kids understand that I was a friend. @unicef @unicefethiopia #childrenuprooted
Chopra has been visiting primary schools as an attempt to highlight UNICEF’s efforts of ensuring that students are getting quality education and that each child gets into school. Moreover, she has been a medium to spread awareness regarding gender-based violence, sexual violence and child marriage there. When the Quantico actress was in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, she met Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde, the first female president of the country.
Day 1: Dagmawit and her friends are leading members of the Gender Club, a @unicef supported program that empowers girls and boys. The Gender Clubs deliver relevant knowledge and skills to help the students combat harmful social practices, like gender based violence, child marriage, and sexual violence. It’s was amazing to see these brave girls take on and tackle such difficult issues and create an environment where they can teach their own peers. I’m inspired. @unicefethiopia #achildisachild #foreverychild
In the past, as part of her UNICEF’s duties of being a global ambassador, Priyanka has visited Bangladesh to spend some time with Rohingya children and has also visited Zimbabwe.