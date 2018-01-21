Priyanka Chopra to announce Oscar Nominations 2018 along with Michelle Rodriguez, Rebel Wilson

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra’s bond with Academy Awards seems to be getting stronger and better every year. Since her Quantico days, we have already seen her on the prestigious Oscar arena last year. Besides, Quantico and Oscar go on air on the same channel – ABC. Now, raising the bar this year, PeeCee is one of the few celebrities who will announce the Oscar Nominations this year. She will also be joined by Rosario Dawson, Michelle Rodriguez and Rebel Wilson to do the honours on Tuesday at 5:22 AM PST.

This was confirmed when the Academy Awards team shared behind-the-scenes footage of the actress gearing up for the shoot. Wearing a formal black trouser with a silver top, the actress looks simply ravishing. The award show will take place on Sunday, March 4 and will be held at the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood and Highland Centre, California. Jimmy Kimmel, the last year’s host has been retained this year as well.

The nominees for the 89Academy Awards will be announced in two parts. The first part of the nominees will be for technical categories like Cinematography, Costume Design, Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Production Design, Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing and Visual Effects. The second part will have all the non-technical categories like - Actor in a Leading Role, Actor in a Supporting Role, Actress in a Leading Role, Actress in a Supporting Role, Animated Feature Film, Directing, Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, Foreign Language Film, Original Song, Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay and Original Screenplay.