Priyanka Chopra to sign off as Alex Parrish as ABC axes Quantico

Priyanka Chopra is considered to be one of the few Bollywood actresses to have made it big in Hollywood. Priyanka made New York her home in the year 2015 after she was signed on by American Broadcasting Company (ABC) to play the lead character in drama thriller Quantico. Since then, the show has had three seasons with the third season currently underway. But this is the end of the road for Quantico. ABC network has decided to drop the Priyanka Chopra starrer after the third season ends.

Episodes of the third season of the hit show are averaging a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.3 million total viewers, according to Neilson’s rating. The latest season of the show premiered in April and is reported to run till mid-July. The show in which Priyanka plays an FBI agent has been extremely successful. The actress has even won two People’s Choice Awards for her performance as agent Alex Parrish in the show. Quantico, however, isn’t the only show that ABC has junked. The network also axed Designated Survivor, Zach Braff’s comedy series Alex, Inc, The Crossing, among others.

But there is hope for Priyanka. Indian origin actor Kal Penn has expressed his desire to work with the actress. He took to Twitter to reach out to her and Priyanka seems more than happy to work with the American actor.

PeeCee has been on a 2-year hiatus from Bollywood but she is all set to make a big return. The actress will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat opposite Salman Khan. Bharat is the Hindi remake of the Korean Film Ode To My Father and shows a span of seventy years of Indian history which begins at the partition. Bharat is slated to release next year.