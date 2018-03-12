Priyanka Chopra to star in Subhash Ghais Aitraaz 2?

Priyanka Chopra is a busy woman. The actress is currently shooting for the third installment of her hit TV series Quantico and promoting her Hollywood films. With her calendar packed with overseas assignments, Priyanka hasn’t taken on too much work back home. However, that may be likely to change after rumours are abuzz that she will soon be seen in the sequel to her 2004 hit film Aitraaz. The actress essayed the role of an antagonist in the film, a role that was critically appreciated.

Aitraaz was directed by famous director duo Abbas-Mastan and produced by Subhash Ghai. According to Mumbai Mirror, the showman is keen on making a sequel after 14 years and is keen on casting Chopra as the lead.

The report quotes a source as saying, “It’s a new story with a new title. Subhash Ghai has already had a word with Priyanka Chopra and the two have discussed the film. She loves the idea of a sequel to a film which won her accolades for her performance in a negative role and is excited to feature in the second instalment of the franchise. She is keen to collaborate with Ghai again and has even told him that she will try working around her dates.”

The Indian audience is anticipating PeeCee’s return to the silver screen. Last year during her holidays in India, the actress had informed, “Yes, I am, as soon as I put pen to paper. I'm not someone who's into like 'yeh main kar rahi hoon. Yeh announcement karo'. I believe in starting the film and when there is... it's come to a place where you can talk about it, then people should see what I'm talking about because otherwise, there are so many speculations. I believe I've signed some 20 films, so far. I mean, I'm in conversation with every film that's being made at the moment. And, I am in conversation with a few people. But, that doesn't make a film and that definitely does not make news. Trolling and speculative movie announcements are two things that really need to get out of entertainment news. Then there will be so much more to talk about. When did trolling become news? How can someone's opinion on Twitter become front page headlines? That's another one... that's a pet peeve of mine."

While the talks are of Priyanka being a part of the film is on but Aitraaz ended with PeeCee committing suicide. Will this be Chopra's Bollywood resurrection?