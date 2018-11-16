Priyanka Chopra treats us with glimpses from the sets of The Sky Is Pink

Bride-to-be Priyanka Chopra is all set for her next Bollywood project. The 36-year-old is currently busy shooting for Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink in the capital and has been giving her Instafam a few sneak-peeks from the sets. The global icon took to Instagram on Friday morning to treat us with some more glimpses from her shoot days.

In one of the pictures, PeeCee is seen being briefed by the film’s director Shonali. The actress shielded herself from the killing heat of Delhi with a red and white umbrella as she relaxes on a khatiya against a brick wall in the background. “My kinda briefing,” she wrote.

The Quantico star also put up some sun-kissed pictures of herself in which she looks flawless and flashes her beautiful smile. She can be seen donning a printed top and showing off those lovely curls!

The former Miss World has kept fans constantly updated about her shoot-life of this film. Earlier too she shared pictures with her co-stars from the film Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf.

The Sky Is Pink went on floors in August and chronicles the life of late motivational speaker and author Aisha Chaudhary, who was born with an immunodeficiency disorder. It’s slated to hit the screens on February 22 2019.