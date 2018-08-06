Priyanka Chopra tried to hide her engagement ring and failed royally!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are setting our senses on fire with their love saga. The rumours of their engagement are all over, especially since PeeCee walked out of Salman Khan’s Bharat and director Ali Abbas Zafar added fuel to the fire with his comment. However, no more rumours as we finally have proof. The Desi Girl has been picked in the ‘Nick’ of the time indeed and has a flashy rock to prove it. She tried to hide it, and failed royally.

It so happened that Priyanka attended Nick’s concert in Singapore and while returning to India, at the Delhi airport, PeeCee literally did something which we guess is both funny and shocking. Priyanka, before facing the paparazzi tactfully hid her engagement ring in her pocket. Naturally, the act was not missed out by the cameras.

FYI, Priyanka was sported wearing the diamond ring when she was in Singapore, and we fished out the pictures for you. My my, that’s one huge rock. We would love to see it up front though. Why the discretion, PeeCee babe?

In a nutshell, PeeCee was out and about with the ring in the West, but hid it here. What’s with the peek-a-boo, Priyanka? What we wonder here is why Priyanka seems to be playing hide and seek with the media, even after her love saga being official. After all, PeeCee has always had a candid affair with the paps and media. We wonder what made her so cautious now?