Priyanka Chopra turns up for a brunch with girlfriends like an EFFING DIVA and we are STOKED

Priyanka Chopra. Sigh! What more can we say about her that has not already been said? The lady turns up at the Royal Wedding like she has been parading regality all her life, channelizes her inner FBI in Quantico, and turns desi back in Bollywood like she never left; she is a plethora of everything, and yet just like us. But nothing she does is ever ordinary. The lady stepped out for a brunch with her girlfriends, and she looked nothing short of a BOMB, if we may use the word.

Catch her explosive look here; simple in shades yet coming off in pops, this one is taking our breaths away.

. A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jun 2, 2018 at 7:53pm PDT

Oh, hello... A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jun 2, 2018 at 8:46pm PDT

And yes, she was gorging on burgers and all the fast food, while laughing her heart away. How do you manage to stay so fit, yet gobble down your favourites to keep your taste buds satiated? What’s the secret, Priyanka?

...I’m ready for my close up...💕 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jun 2, 2018 at 8:56pm PDT

We guess some people are just blessed that way.

While we have been missing her for a long time in Bollywood, guess we won’t have to wait much longer. PeeCee will soon start working on Bharat, which will star Salman Khan and is a remake of a South Korean drama Ode to My Father. She has already wrapped the third and last season of Quantico. Welcome back, Desi Girl.