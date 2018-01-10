Priyanka Chopra unveils Quantico season 3 poster and she’s looking hot

Desi actress Priyanka Chopra has become a global sensation after starring as Alex Parrish in the American TV series Quantico and she’s back to rule the small screen again. The Bollywood babe is currently shooting for the third season 3 of the show in Italy and New York. For the next few months, Piggy Chops will be busy solving crimes and beating up the bad guys on the sets.

The actress has finally revealed the premiere date of season 3 on Instagram. Sharing an image of herself as Alex, Priyanka revealed that season 3 of Quantico will start airing from April 26, 2018. The cop is looking extremely sexy in her messy short curls, on-point shades, and a black mesh top.

The actress has been busy juggling multiple Hollywood engagements lately. In fact, the actress has been shooting non-stop with her co-stars on the streets of NYC. The actress made her splashing Hollywood debut alongside Dwayne Johnson in 2017’s Baywatch.

Unlike the first 2 seasons of Quantico which had 22 episodes each, season 3 will have only 13 episodes. The superhit American series has had two very successful seasons and fans are waiting to see what the top cop has in store for them in the third season. Quantico is an ABC production in which Priyanka played the role of Alex Parrish. In the first season, Chopra played the FBI recruit but she moved on to be a part of CIA in season 2.

Besides Quantico, Priyanka will be starring in two Hollywood projects - A Kid Like Jake which stars Jim Parsons, Claire Danes and Octavia Spencer and Isn't It Romantic? which will see her share screen space with Rebel Wilson, Adam Devine and Liam Hemsworth.