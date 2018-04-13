Priyanka Chopra visits India only for 16 hours!

Priyanka Chopra is a busy lady but also a globe trotter. The actress, on Wednesday, too precious hours off her schedule to fly down to Delhi from Dublin for a sixteen-hour trip. She was shooting for the third season of her American TV show, Quantico in Dublin but returned to her home country for a noble cause. She even packed in time to meet her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra who flew down to Delhi from Mumbai to spend as much time as possible with her daughter.

After landing in Delhi, Priyanka headed to the hotel only to leave for the UNICEF forum. The actress, who is a Global Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF, wrapped up the event by 4 pm. She even met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the assignment.

Beauty #priyankachopra A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachoprafanbase2) on Apr 12, 2018 at 1:28am PDT

Post her UN commitments, Piggy Chops headed to launch a book. After winding up her schedule in the capital, Priyanka drove down to the airport to catch a flight back to Dublin.

As the UNICEF ambassador, Priyanka was here to attend a panel discussion with dignitaries regarding the welfare of children and women. She discussed various ways and means through which children and women can be encouraged and supported the the necessity to teach them life skills. The discussion also focused on how to make their lives successful.

As soon as she reached Dublin, she had to to head straight to the sets of Quantico where she has been shooting the last few bits. Well, the actress could only manage to catch some sleep on her flight back to Dublin. Clearly, the busy actress has supreme energy and manages to travel across the globe without a break. More power to her.