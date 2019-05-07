Priyanka Chopra vs Deepika Padukone: Designer Narendra Kumar’s review on MET Gala

Onkar Kulkarni May 07 2019, 4.46 pm May 07 2019, 4.46 pm

It’s that time of the year when Bollywood’s favourite Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone come under one roof for one of the world's popular fashion event – MET gala, held in New York today. Like every year, the actresses sashayed down the red carpet as they flaunted their respective glamorous outfits trying to be in sync with the theme of the event. This year the theme of the event was Camp: Notes on Fashion. While Priyanka sported an exaggerated feathered embellished, Dior dress, Deepika opted for a Zac Posen custom metallic pink gown. The former opted to have afro curls completed with a crown-like piece while the latter chose to sport a high puffed ponytail. Since the time their looks are out, there have been comparisons on who pulled the look better.

Amidst the debate, in.com speaks with the famous fashion designer Narendra Kumar as he opens up about who among the duo did their best at the mega fashion event. “Camp (the theme) is all about ‘over-the-top’ fashion. It promotes escapism from the harshness of the world. It also celebrates the transgender-fashion or what drag queens wear,” says Narendra as he explains the theme.

On Priyanka’s look

“Priyanka’s look supports the theme bang on. Her frizzy hair, eye make-up, multi-coloured lace suits the over-the-top look. I would like to give her a 4 on a scale of 1 to 5.”

View this post on Instagram HER CONFIDENCE 👑 #metgala @deepikapadukone A post shared by Deepika Padukone Fanpage (@deepika.padukone.fanpage) on May 6, 2019 at 10:16pm PDT

On Deepika’s look

“Deepika looks restraint. However, she tried to push the envelope this time. For her, the idea of looking elegant is much more important than the theme. She is being true to her personal style by looking all elegant and not letting herself loose. I would give her a 3.5 on 5.”

Well, that's Narendra Kumar's review. Let us know yours in the comment section below.