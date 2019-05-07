  3. Bollywood
Priyanka Chopra Vs Deepika Padukone: Fashion Designer Narendra Kumar’s review on MET Gala

Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra vs Deepika Padukone: Designer Narendra Kumar’s review on MET Gala

Narendra Kumar's review on Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone's look at MET Gala.

back
Deepika PadukoneMet GalaNarendra Kumarnick jonasPriyanka ChopraPriyanka Deepika Met
nextJatt Ludhiane Da: SOTY 2's latest track is no different to any other song from the film

within