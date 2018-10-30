Priyanka Chopra was all things silly at her bridal shower, view pics

It’s a different feeling. The jitters, the butterflies and all the hullabaloo, the wedding day is always special for a bride. Especially the shenanigans that take place before the D-day, it’s exciting. Our desi girl Priyanka Chopra is enjoying this phase currently. As she gears up for her wedding with Nick Jonas (which will apparently take place in December), her friends organised for a very cool bridal shower for her in the United States.

Yesterday, we got a glimpse of the outfit she wore to her bridal shower, and now, we have some inside pictures from the party. PeeCee shared a few pictures on her Instagram account and we must say, she looks as excited and thrilled as any other bride would be. This bridal shower just did not comprise of her friends, but it also saw the presence of her mother Madhu Chopra and Nick’s mother Denise Jonas. And she was all things silly too. From dancing all along to clicking goofy pictures, Priyanka had her share of fun. Not-to-miss Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyongo too attended this party.

The bridal shower was organised at her favourite place, Tiffany & Co. Blue Box Café. The lady wore a Marchesa gown in white teamed with over $1 million worth of Tiffany & Co. jewelry. The only thing that didn’t seem ordinary!

She is one happy bride, we must say!