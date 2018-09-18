Priyanka Chopra wears her love for Nick Jonas on her neck!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are surely the LIT couple. Be it their romantic pictures while watching a sports match and their public appearance or simply the two having a time out session with friends, fans love it to the core. Now, few fresh pictures of the duo are doing rounds on social media and they are giving us travel goals.

Currently, Prick are in Dallas, Texas, and if we go by their pictures, we are jealous! Along with brother Joe Jonas, the trio look stunning in coordinated attires. Wearing white t-shirts paired with blue denim, the Jonas brothers completed their look with caps. While PeeCee turned her fashionista side on and opted for a hat and cat-eye sunglasses instead.

View this post on Instagram Ranch life #crew A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Sep 17, 2018 at 5:03pm PDT

In another photo, we see Nick Jonas turning into a comfy chair as the to-be-wifey Priyanka Chopra sits on his lap. Cute isn’t it? This time we see the couple along with a large crew posing for the camera and absolutely ready to enjoy the ranch life.

Not just this one of the recent post shared by PeeCee see's her wearing a N-themed pendant. Seems like PeeCee cannot get enough of yo-be-hubby Nick and so a pendant with his initial. *aww*

View this post on Instagram Quick pit stop against the wall! A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Sep 17, 2018 at 6:48pm PDT

Lastly, Prick made headlines recently when the Quantico actor kissed her beau on his birthday publicly. The cosy romance happened at a stadium in LA. On the work front, while PeeCee is shooting for Hindi movie The Sky Is Pick, Nick just released a song with Robin Schulz called Right Now.