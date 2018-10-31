Priyanka Chopra wedding: Has PeeCee already decided on this designer?

2018 will witness two glorious shaadis. While Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to get married on November 14-15, on the other hand, rumour has it that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set to get hitched this December. Further if reports are to be believed, Nickyanka who were spotted scouting for their wedding locale in India, have finalised the shaadi venue and reportedly it’s Jodhpur, Mehragarh fort.

Another big question is which designer’s bridal couture will Priyanka Chopra wear on her big day? And if we go by few gossips in town, many Indian as well International designers are presenting their newest designs to the bride-to-be. Well, after a lot of speculations we’ve got our hands on something that may give us a hint of the designer label PeeCee has chosen for her D-day.

View this post on Instagram Taken.. With all my heart and soul.. A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Aug 18, 2018 at 2:45am PDT

Priyanka Chopra has shared a picture of herself on Instagram which sees her with many prominent figures from the showbiz world, where among the lot, we can also see designer Anita Dongre. We wonder, if Priyanka is wearing Dongre’s signature bridal creation on the big day. FYI, Anita Dongre is known for bright hues and adding a Rajasthani touch to her designs, and as PeeCee’s wedding location is in Jodhpur which is in Rajasthan, we can connect the dots.

Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates on the same