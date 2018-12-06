Priyanka Chopra will enter politics when she turns 45 suggests this astro prediction

Priyanka Chopra is one of the few Bollywood actresses, who did not just take Hollywood by storm but was also recognised by most stars in the west. We’ve seen the western press gushing about the actress’ looks, in fact, I doubt if there’s a single red carpet appearance of the beauty that has not gotten a thumbs up. Recently, Priyanka and Nick Jonas tied the knot in a royal ceremony. The couple hosted their close family and friends at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace and the wedding festivities were no less than what we’d witness in a big budget Sooraj Bharjatya movie.

And even though we did not see Bollywood biggies in attendance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the actress’ wedding reception party in New Delhi and even posted a wish for the Desi Girl on Instagram. Astro numerologist Sanjay B Jumaani did a prediction for the Quantico actress. And here’s what the reading says…

According to Jumaani, he had predicted Priyanka’s marriage 13 years ago and revealed that the actress would get married when she turns 36. Jumaani states, “Priyanka Chopra, who’s a number 9 (18+7+1982=9) is governed by Mars, a fiery planet. This prompts her into leading from the front. Such people cannot play second fiddle. She'll certainly be the woman on top. Number 9's being fighters in all the aspects, are forceful and fierce. And hence they do well as leaders or in a position of authority.” He further states, “No wonder, these qualities incline them sooner or later towards politics. I had also said, she (Priyanka Chopra) would indulge in Politics in or around her 45th year.”

View this post on Instagram And forever starts now... ❤️ @nickjonas A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Dec 4, 2018 at 4:36am PST

As far as the Nickyanka marriage is concerned, Jumaani believes that Priyanka and Nick are perfect for each other, “Both, Priyanka and Nick are water and earth signs respectively. Hence, they're made for each other. Just like earth and water, that always stay together. They have a lot in common.” However, Jumaani feels that the couple will need to work on their relationship, especially on Jonas’ part, “My advice - Nick should be weary of her dominating, straightforward and impulsive nature (because Mars is fiery hot).”

Well, the astro-numerologist is also of the opinion that the actress should change her name to Priyanka Chopra Jonas after marriage, as it will prove to be lucky for her. Well, Priyanka definitely wouldn’t mind that one bit, because she’s already formed a J-Sisters bond with Sophie Turner. And coming back to Priyanka Chopra entering politics in another ten years, we cannot wait to find out how good she’d be at governing considering that world domination has always been on her wish-list.