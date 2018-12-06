image
Thursday, December 6th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Priyanka Chopra will enter politics when she turns 45 suggests this astro prediction

Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra will enter politics when she turns 45 suggests this astro prediction

Rashma ShettyRashma Shetty   December 06 2018, 1.26 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmentNarendra Modinick jonasPriyanka ChopraQuanticoWedding
nextWhile Aamir Khan and Salman Khan have their fan base in China, Prabhas dominates the Japanese territory
ALSO READ

Zero: Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif are the new BFFs in town

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas: The Cut faces severe backlash over click bait story, pulls it down

Priyanka Chopra. Nick Jonas: New bride opens up on her opulent wedding