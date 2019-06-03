Darshana Devi June 03 2019, 5.55 pm June 03 2019, 5.55 pm

From being a former Miss World to a singer, Bollywood star and Hollywood actor, Priyanka Chopra dons many hats. The 36-year-old made her Hollywood debut with TV series Quantico and since then, she has been bagging Hollywood projects consecutively. She was recently featured in her husband Nick Jonas’ video song Sucker, which topped the music charts in America. But as humans, one can never be satisfied. PeeCee wants to don the hat of a politician as well!

During a recent interaction with The Sunday Times, Priyanka opened up about her political aspirations. She shared that she would love to join politics in the near future and take the chair as Prime Minister. That’s not all. She even said that she would want Nick to run for the post of the President. "I would love to run for prime minister of India. I would love Nick to run for President. I don’t like the things associated with politics, but I know that both of us really want to make a change. Never say never,” she said.

The actor further listed ‘feminism’ as one of the qualities that make the pop singer apt for being the President. “He’s not afraid to use the word [feminist] and I love that,” she said, adding an anecdote to explain why her husband ‘is different’. "One of the big moments when I thought, 'Oh, this guy is different,' was early on when we were on a boat with friends. I had a meeting to go to and kept saying, 'If someone gives me a reason to cancel, I will.' He pulled me aside and said, 'Listen, I see that you want me to tell you to cancel, but I won't. You've worked hard to be where you are. I'll take our friends for dinner and wait for you. When you're finished, come back and join us'.”