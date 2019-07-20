Onkar Kulkarni July 20 2019, 2.54 pm July 20 2019, 2.54 pm

Priyanka Chopra turned a year older on July 18. The actress welcomed her 37th birthday in style as she celebrated the day with her near and dear ones in the US. Priyanka along with her hubby Nick Jonas, sister Parineeti Chopra was seen bringing in the day with utmost enthusiasm. From cutting a glamorous, ornamental cake to having shots with her hubby dearest she did it all to ring in her birthday. The pictures from the celebratory event are going viral.

In one such viral post, we came across a video that has Priyanka comparing herself with her birthday cake. She can be heard saying that the cake is as tall as her. Amidst all the near and dear ones who attended the party, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner did a no-show. The two are busy soaking up the sun on their honeymoon in Maldives. Though away from the scene, the couple did make PeeCee feel special as the two posted a video message on Instagram. In the small video, Sophie and Joe can be heard wishing Priyanka well. "We have a special announcement to make," Joe said as Sophie added, "It's Priyanka Chopra Jonas' birthday tonight and she's in the club let's hear it, LIV!"

The grand bash was held at a high-end restaurant in Miami, Florida for the actress, who looked stunning in a red sequin long-sleeve outfit which had a dropping neckline. The diva was treated to a five-tier red and gold glittery birthday cake that matched her outfit.