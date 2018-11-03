Priyanka Chopra's bachelorette theme is pink, gold and a whole lotta sunshine!

Bride-to-be Priyanka Chopra can be termed as one of the trendiest brides around! Her bridal shower was nothing short of chic. This international bride seems to be having all the fun as after the groovy bridal shower, a bachelorette party awaits her. Here's something the global diva posted on her Instagram that makes us believe she is going to be partying it up!

Pink and gold seem to be the newest party colours! The scene is perfectly set for an icon's bachelorette party. The soft pink roses spell graceful style.

View this post on Instagram #BacheloretteVibes A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Nov 3, 2018 at 5:44am PDT

Earlier this week, the actor's bridesmaids, Mubina Rattonsey and Anjula Acharia, hosted a fun-filled bridal shower at Tiffany's Blue Box Cafe. Chopra rocked a gorgeous white strapless dress by Marchesa, the luxury label that is co-owned Georgia Chapman who is the estranged wife of the infamous Harvey Weinstein. The actor faced a massive backlash from netizens for wearing a brand that was associated with sexual predator Harvey Weinstein, however, Priyanka justified her decision.

“I don’t think it is right to take it out on a self-made woman what somebody in her life did. That’s the wrong attitude. [And] that was a beautiful gown and deserved to be worn by a bride-to-be. It made me feel like a princess. It was the right choice.”

Priyanka Chopra is all set to marry Nick Jonas, reportedly, on 2nd December. The star-studded wedding is said to take place in Jodhpur. Stay glued to in.com for more updates!