Priyanka Chopra's beau Nick Jonas likes women with dogs and we have proof!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ love saga has been the talk of the town and… how!. After enjoying a vacay in Goa, the couple returned to the bay on Wednesday (June 27). While there has been a lot written and said about the duo’s ongoing romance, we are going to flash a tale which will make you all glee.

Looks like Nick is fond of desi girls, especially those who have dogs. How do we know? Well, while he is dating Priyanka Chopra and looks pretty invested in the relationship. He is also warming up towards Deepika Padukone, in case you didn’t notice. Nick has been liking Deepika’s Instagram pictures and one recent picture of her made him smile and he made sure to let her know.

In a nutshell, Nick follows Deepika too on Instagram and he keeps ‘liking’ her posts. In fact, he recently commented on a picture of her, in which we see the leggy lass with a dog.

For the uninitiated, PC also has a cute dog named Diana. But of course, the only difference is that DP doesn’t get the heart emojis from Nick that he keeps dropping on Priyanka’s pictures… for obvious reasons, of course.