Darshana Devi July 18 2019, 4.48 pm July 18 2019, 4.48 pm

It’s time for another party at the Jonas’ household as one of the new additions to the family, Priyanka Chopra, has turned a year older. The global diva, who is known to be quite active on social media, hasn’t shared any plans or sneak-peeks of her birthday, as of now. And we are waiting to see what surprise her hubby Nick Jonas has in store for her. Meanwhile, social media is afloat with birthday wishes for the former Miss World and guess what? The first among all to pour in wishes and love for Priyanka was none other than Alia Bhatt.

The Gully Boy star, who shares a close bond with Priyanka Chopra, took to Instagram and posted a candid side-shot of PeeCee, who is seen having a burst of hearty laughter. In it, the Desi Girl is seen sporting a black sweater and a pair of golden danglers, with a high bun to go with it. “May you continue to dazzle and be a continuous source of inspiration for girls all over the world!!!!” wrote Alia. This, surely, is going to make the Quantico star’s day!

Alia Bhatt wishes Priyanka Chopra on her birthday

The two stars have been spotted together on many occasions. Back in 2018, they were snapped hanging out together in New York. In a then viral video, PeeCee was seen donning a red crop top and blue denim and a black overcoat, while Alia was seen sporting a white shirt and black pants.

Take a look at Alia and Priyanka’s video here: