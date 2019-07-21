Onkar Kulkarni July 21 2019, 11.39 am July 21 2019, 11.39 am

Priyanka Chopra is having a ball of a time in the US. The actress is in Miami celebrating her birthday in style. Making the occasion special are her close ones – hubby Nick Jonas, mother Madhu Chopra, and cousin Parineeti Chopra. The Desi Girl’s birthday was on July 18, but the lady just can’t stop partying! Post the cake cutting celebrations, PeeCee was seen having a joy of time at the beaches. The actress was spotted trying her hand at water sports.

In the pictures posted by Team PC on social media, one can see the Bajirao Mastani actress is riding a motorboat. PeeCee poses as she rides the water on the bike sporting a black lifejacket. It reminds us of her Hollywood flick Baywatch. The actress is also seen hugging her hubby Nick in the other picture. The celebrations for PeeCee began from July 18, where she welcomed her 37th birthday in style.

Priyanka Chopra does adventurous watersports

View this post on Instagram #priyankachopra and #nickjonas celebrating her birthday 💕 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra-Pedia 🌐 (@priyankapedia) on Jul 20, 2019 at 7:16pm PDT

Priyanka Chopra with her folks having a birthday blast!

The grand bash was held at a high-end restaurant in Miami, Florida for the actress, who looked stunning in a red sequin long-sleeve outfit which had a dropping neckline. The diva was treated to a five-tier red and gold glittery birthday cake that matched her outfit. Amidst all the near and dear ones who attended the party, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner missed being a part of the party. The two were busy soaking up the sun on their honeymoon in Maldives.