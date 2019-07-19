Ranjini Maitra July 19 2019, 11.56 am July 19 2019, 11.56 am

On Thursday, Priyanka Chopra grew a year older and wiser. Her 37th birthday was rung in the presence of husband Nick Jonas and her new family in the US. Apart from that, the internet was flooded with Priyanka's friends, colleagues, family member, and fans, wishing her the best of health and joy! Among them was Deepika Padukone, whose speculated cold war with Priyanka has made many headlines.

Deepika, however, posted a warm wish for her friend, wishing her 'love in all its forms'.

It is mentionable that Deepika herself has always ruled out rumours of any bitterness between the two. "We have had very different beginnings. I still remember I was in school when she won Miss World! I've known her for many years and nothing has changed," she once said, when asked about her equation with PeeCee.

Anyway, next in line was Sophie Turner, PeeCee's sister-in-law, who also put up a sweet message.

Priyanka's other sister-in-law, Kevin Jonas' wife Danielle Jonas, shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the Jonas Brothers' comeback single Sucker.

And there came Papa Jonas, sharing a couple of family photos. "We are so thankful that you are family," he wrote.

Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra wished her daughter with a throwback picture, in which a toddler Priyanka is seen squeezed between her mom and dad.

View this post on Instagram Holding you in my arms was priceless!! Love you my child A post shared by Madhu Akhouri Chopra (@madhumalati) on Jul 18, 2019 at 11:27am PDT

On Thursday night, Nick himself also took to Instagram to wish the wifey, calling her the 'light' of his world.

On Thursday, we also came across a video of Priyanka cutting a pretty birthday cake. It looked like it was a shooting spot and her colleagues surprised her at work!