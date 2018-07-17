Priyanka Chopra’s birthday fun has begun, here’s the FIRST PIC!

Actress Priyanka Chopra is super excited because it’s her birthday tomorrow. She turns 36 and the gorgeous lady has already taken off to some undisclosed location to celebrate her birthday with beau Nick Jonas, if reports are anything to go by.

Now, Peecee has shared the first picture from her pre-birthday fun and it’s set the tone ringing for a fabulous birthday ahead. In the picture, we see the words Happy Birthday Priyanka written in chocolate. Yumm!

We are mighty excited to see some more pictures, especially of the alleged lovebirds together. Recently, they were spotted on a double date with Nick’s brothers, Joe and Kevin in London.

Reports suggest that Priyanka and Nick will be spending some quality time for the next two days as Priyanka is going to return to India to begin the shoot of her upcoming flick Bharat which reunites her with Salman Khan after a decade. The movie will start rolling this month and also stars Disha Patani in an important role.

Apart from this movie, she will be seen in a Hindi movie titled The Sky is Pink, which stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. She recently even wrapped up the shoot of her Hollywood flick Isn’t It Romantic?

We wish Priyanka a very happy birthday in advance!