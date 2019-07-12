Antara Kashyap July 12 2019, 9.56 am July 12 2019, 9.56 am

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are the literal social media star crossed lovers. The couple is not shy about public display of affection and we usually get to see an adorable post every second day. Priyanka recently wished her brother, Siddharth Chopra on Instagram, thanking him for being the best brother ever. But the plot twist here is, she posted a picture of her brother with Nick, signifying that he is the best brother to Nick as well! Adorable!

Priyanka’s younger brother Siddharth, who recently called off his wedding with his fiancée Ishita Kumar, is often seen in Priyanka’s posts and stories. By the look of it, Siddharth must have bonded well with his brother-in-law. Does this mean Siddharth is the fifth Jonas brother now? Jokes apart, it is amazing to see the family being so well-knit.

Check out the photo below:

The picture is from the beautiful NicYanka wedding where Siddharth was also one of Nick's groomsmen. Nicks attachment to Priyanka's family is quite evident as he often posts about them on Instagram. The couple celebrated Priyanka's mother Madhu's birthday and Nick had also posted a picture remembering Priyanka's father on Father's Day.

Check out Nick's posts for Priyanka's father below:

Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra recently revealed to an entertainment portal the reason why her son's wedding was called of. She said, "My son Siddharth said he was not ready for marriage yet. He explained he needed more time. They have mutually called it off." This year sure has been a rough one for Siddharth.

Priyanka and Nick, on the other hand, have been painting the town red with their stylish appearances. Priyanka recently posted a picture of her sunbathing by the pool while her husband clicked her pictures.

Check it out below: