Priyanka Chopra’s bridal shower celebrations begin and we can’t keep calm!

Priyanka Chopra has begun prepping for her big day already! The actress who has been in the news for her impending wedding with American fiancé Nick Jonas, has finally kickstarted with the pre-wedding celebrations in the USA.

Her friends held a bridal shower for the bride-to-be at Tiffany’s Blue Box Café in New York City on October 28. Priyanka was seen wearing a white coloured strapless, feathery outfit with a cinched waist that was accessorised by a diamond necklace, all designed by Marchesa. We simply loved her pre-bridal look! Mubina Rattonsey and Anjula Acharia, turned bridesmaids and they threw the party in her honour. The guests included Kelly Ripa, Lupita Nyong’o and Priyanka’s future brother-in-law, Kevin Jonas, his wife Daniella Jonas and their daughter Alena.

She shared her excitement around the party by posting a picture from the preparations and we got super excited by it.

The party had the DJ playing Bollywood tracks as all the guests let their hair loose on the dance floor. The bridesmaids even gave speeches in honour of their girl-friend PeeCee. Well, her bridal shower has set the pace for her wedding which is apparently happening in the month of December in India.