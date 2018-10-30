Priyanka Chopra's bridal shower had two special ladies drop in!

Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra's equation has made its way to numerous news articles. The two contemporaries, both of whom are self-made A-listers, are also well-known names in the West. No prize for guessing those gossip mongers are curious figuring whether there is or isn't a thin stream of rivalry between them. And now, the two are beauties are ready to tie the knot around the same time!

Deepika takes the wedding vows with beau Ranveer Singh on the 15th of November. For Priyanka and boyfriend Nick Jonas, the big day is reportedly 1st December. Now, guess who all were spotted having a gala time with the bride-to-be? Neetu Kapoor and Sonali Bendre!

PeeCee's bridal shower at Tiffany's had guests basking happiness, dancing to happy tunes and raving over the gorgeous bride.

Neetu Kapoor is presently in the US as Rishi Kapoor is undergoing treatment over there. Sonali, who is putting up a brave face and enduring a difficult time battling cancer, must have enjoyed her break as well!

We all know that former flames Deepika and Ranbir are great friends. Both Rishi and Neetu were extremely fond of the actress too. Now, it'd be an interesting thing to see whether they make their way to DeepVeer's wedding as well!