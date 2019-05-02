  3. Bollywood
Has Ishita Kumar called off her engagement with Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth?

Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra ends engagement with Ishita Kumar?

In a shocking turn of events, Ishita Kumar and Siddharth Chopra's wedding seems to have been called off.

