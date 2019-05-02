Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra ends engagement with Ishita Kumar?

Divya Ramnani May 03 2019, 12.14 am May 03 2019, 12.14 am

Priyanka Chopra, who got hitched in 2018 in a fairytale-like wedding, is having the time of her life with hubby and singer Nick Jonas. The two are happily married and inseparable. As an addition to the Chopra family, it was in the month of February that PeeCee’s younger brother Siddharth Chopra got engaged to Ishita Kumar. It hasn’t even been three months to their roka ceremony and we now smell trouble in Siddharth and Ishita’s paradise. The duo was supposed to walk down the aisle over the weekend, but that was not to be after Ishita reportedly went in for surgery.

Rumours were rife that the wedding has been postponed due to Ishita’s surgery and both the families are now looking for another suitable date. But, wait! To know more on this matter, we dug deep into Ishita’s Instagram account and it had a different story to tell. Surprisingly, she got rid of all her pictures with Siddharth Chopra, including that from her engagement ceremony which had them posing with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. As unbelievable as it sounds, Ishita did really delete all those pictures from her Instagram. P.S. We too rubbed our eyes twice before reporting it!

Adding fuel to the fire was Ishita Kumar’s last Instagram post which strongly hinted at her separation with Siddharth Chopra. What shocks us further is that, even as we were writing this piece, Ishita deleted her Instagram account. Lucky for you, we got our hands on her post that now enough to indicate that the engagement has indeed been called off.

Check out Ishita’s last picture on Instagram here:

The picture is starkly different on Priyanka Chopra's profile. All the pictures from Ishita and Siddharth’s engagement still remain on Peecee’s Instagram feed. Have a look at those pictures here:

Last month, NickYanka treated Ishita with some special souvenirs to welcome her into the Chopra family. Have a look at those customised gifts here:

Coincidentally, this isn’t the first time Siddharth seems to have missed the chance of getting married. In 2014, Chopra’s wedding was called off with his then-ladylove, Kanika Mathur. The duo was supposed to get married in 2015 in Goa. However, things didn’t happen the way were planned and the two separated.

Check out a picture of Siddharth Chopra with Kanika Mathur here:

It was in December 2014 that Siddharth wrote on his Facebook page, "Wedding plans. Early Morning flight to Goa." However, a few weeks later, another post from his account read, "Single. Ready to mingle. Go Goa Gone. Wish everyone a very happy 2015."

Here's Siddharth Chopra's old Facebook post:

Well, there hasn’t been any confirmation from either the Chopras or the Kumars, but we guess, everything is crystal clear!