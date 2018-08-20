Priyanka Chopra’s dance makes Nick Jonas’ heart full of love, and leaves us wanting for more

After much speculation and many public appearances, Priyanka Chopra made her romance with beau Nick Jonas official on Saturday. The two were engaged according to Hindu customs and later that night, the couple hosted a bash that was attended by Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Vishal Bhardwaj, among others. Once the party was done and dusted, two took time out to visit an orphanage in Mumbai and Priyanka even shook a leg to Tune Maari Entriyaan from Gunday.

The video of her dancing was shared by bae Nick on his Insta story and the look of his girl dancing seems to have made his heart full of love. While Nick’s heart is full of love, Priyanka’s dancing leaves us wanting for more.

The last we saw the actress dancing on the big screen was in 2015 release Bajirao Mastani. This video surely makes us miss those moves on the big screen. Priyanka has been away from Bollywood for quite a while now. She was all set to make her Bollywood comeback with Salman Khan starrer Bharat in which fans would have seen her showing off her dance moves. But she opted out of the film and now we wonder when we will get to see PeeCee dancing on the big screen again. Well, she does have a Bollywood movie titled The Sky Is Pink, but we aren’t sure if a dance number is part of the film.

Dang. The wait to see those thumkas on the silver screen may be longer than anticipated!