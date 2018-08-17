Priyanka Chopra’s engagement ring, here’s what it costs

Inside pictures of B-town celebs from Manish Malhotra’s recent house party have made way to social media. And out of all these photos, the one which took the internet by storm was actress Raveena Tandon’s post for Priyanka Chopra, who also attended the party. The latter was seen flaunting her gorgeous diamond-studded engagement ring while embracing Tandon. For those of you who have been wondering about the the price of PeeCee’s ring, well it’s finally revealed and it will surely leave you dumbfounded! Any guesses?

The Hollywood Reporter, on Thursday, quoted gemologist and diamond expert Grant Mobley as saying, “A ring of this size and quality would cost around $300,000.” That comes to approximately Rs 2.1 crore in Indian rupees. Gosh!

Further describing the stunning piece, he added, “It is a timeless design and features a cushion-cut diamond set in platinum with what looks like small baguette diamonds on the sides.”

Well, Hollywood celebrities indulging their significant others with some of the world’s most impressive diamonds is no surprise for us. From Beyonce’s $5 million worth flawless emerald cut diamond ring, Brad Pitt’s engagement ring to Angelina Jolie worth Rs 13 million to Kanye West’s 15 carat designer ring to Kim Kardashian worth a whopping Rs 105 million, these celebs have never failed to drop our jaws by purchasing the most expensive engagement rings we could ever imagine. Oh what’s not to miss is PeeCee’s BFF Meghan Markle’s ring, which was worth $350,000! Unbelievable, right?

However, coming back to the love-birds Priyanka and Nick, we definitely can’t wait to hear the wedding bells!