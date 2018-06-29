Priyanka Chopra’s ‘favourite man’ Nick Jonas reveals his favourite movie of hers

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been painting the town red with their love story. They have been making appearances together and have also started indulging in social media PDA.

Recently, the duo attended Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s mehendi and pre-engagement bash together. They were even spotted on a dinner date and pictures of them walking hand-in-hand prove that they’re madly in love. They even enjoyed a holiday with PC’s family and friends in Goa.

And this time, we ain’t here to discuss about a recent public appearance of them, but something more interesting. Aren’t you curious to know if the American singer watches Bollywood movies and has he watched any of Priyanka’s movies? Apparently, he revealed recently to Bollywoodlife.com that he is in awe of Bajirao Mastani and calls it as his favourite Priyanka Chopra movie. We agree with him on this, as Priyanka immortalized the character of Kashibai, Bajirao’s first wife.

Speaking of their recent whereabouts, then the couple has zoomed back to the US. And if rumours are to be believed, then Priyanka and Nick may get engaged by the end of July or August. The couple looks adorable together and let’s see when either of them confesses openly about their love story.