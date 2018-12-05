Priyanka Chopra’s mangalsutra is absolutely precious!

Just married, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are leaving no stone unturned to give us goals. The couple made their first appearance as a married couple while leaving for the Delhi reception and got all of us drooling over the awesomeness, especially PC, in her newlywed avatar. While everyone was going gaga over her attire, mehendi and chooda, we got a closer look at the most significant thing about their marriage.

Priyanka Chopra was in Sabyasachi, right from the saree to her jewels. The designer took to his Instagram and shared a clearer picture of her mangalsutra and it’s extremely beautiful. It is a neo-traditional mangalsutra is in the shape of a teardrop from the Sabyasachi jewellery heritage. It comprises of a chain with the pendant of one big diamond surrounded by three mini diamonds. We love how the actor kept it simple yet classy.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot on December 1 and 2 at the romantic Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur. The couple got hitched in both - Hindu and Christian ceremonies. They recently hosted a lavish reception at Delhi on December 4 in the presence of their family and special guests that included PM Modi. Now, the two of them are expected to host another reception in Mumbai in the mid-week of December.

