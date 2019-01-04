Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu Chopra is getting along with the Jonas’ like a house on fire

Gone are the days when the bride’s mother would feel shy to sing and dance in front of her daughter’s in-laws. Remember the track from Hum Aapke Hain Koun, ‘Aaj hamare dil mein, Ajab yeh uljhan hai, Saamne samdhiji, Ga rahi samdhan hai.’ Well, nowadays there is no uljhan (dilemma) at all and that’s what we come to know from the recent post by Papa Kevin Jonas. He has posted a video of Priyanka Chopra’s mom, Madhu Chopra and his wife Denise Jonas showing off their moves.

In the video, we can see how the two Samdhans are trying to match the steps with the metal statues. The Chopras and the Jonas’ have been holidaying together in Switzerland and the Priyanka and Nick both have been giving us all the updates from there on Instagram. But we have to say that Papa Jonas surely gave us the best update with Madhu and Denise’s dancing video. It is good to see that they are getting along so well.

Priyanka’s mom is actually a great dancer when the actress’ wedding reception had taken place at that time too Madhu Chopra’s videos of dancing had impressed us a lot. Now we know from where the Desi Girl gets those thumkas from.