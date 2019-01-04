image
Friday, January 4th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu Chopra is getting along with the Jonas’ like a house on fire

Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu Chopra is getting along with the Jonas’ like a house on fire

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   January 04 2019, 9.22 pm
back
BollywoodDenise JonasEntertainmenthollywoodKevin JonasMadhu Chopranick jonasPriyanka ChopraWedding
nextKatrina Kaif feels 'Bollywood friendships' are almost equal to a 'Dysfunctional Family'
ALSO READ

Nick Jonas can’t stop blushing while talking about the love of his life Priyanka Chopra

From Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Karwa Chauth to Taimur's candid pic with Sara Ali Khan; a look at 2018's viral Instagram posts

Isn’t It Romantic poster: Isn’t Priyanka Chopra looking killer in it?