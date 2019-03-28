Priyanka Chopra's new chat show gives us an inside view of her LA home, it's fabulous!

Nikita Thakkar March 28 2019, 9.50 am March 28 2019, 9.50 am

Priyanka Chopra can very well be called a citizen of States. Thanks to all her work commitments and her marriage to Nick Jonas, PeeCee has made herself very comfortable in the west. So much that she owns a fabulous home in Los Angeles. It was right after Quantico that the leggy lass invested in a lux property in LA. She along with her pooch Diana live a lavish life in this bungalow, but we have barely got a glimpse of it. It was in one or two odd pictures that we actually got a glimpse of PeeCee's LA home, but, in her recently released video of show If I Could Tell You Just One Thing, we do get a nicer glimpse of it.

If I Could Tell You Just One Thing is basically a chat show with PeeCee being the host. She interacted with three great empowering women and got to know their story better. Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg, YouTuber-rapper-actor Awkwafina and U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles are the guest on this show and all three have some amazing stories to share. Some of the shots have been taken inside Priyanka's LA home as she prepared herself to speak to these women. However hard we tried, we couldn't avoid but take notice of how beautiful her home is.

By the looks of it, it appears to be 'one in the woods' kind of house with lots of greenery around. White walls on the inside, wooden flooring and beautiful abstract paintings, Priyanka has done a great job with her home. She then wanders off to her kitchen that has huge glass walls that let you have a good view while you eat. Do not miss the special corner that Diana has for herself. And that completely packed fridge, damn that's paradise! We like!

Also if you liked how our desi girl has done up her home, do not forget to scan through Diane Von Furstenberg’s home, it is even better!