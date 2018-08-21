Priyanka Chopra’s Nick is a desi boy at heart says DJ waale babu

After much peek-a-boo, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas finally came out and told the world that they were in love, and are each other’s forever, with heart and soul. Their engagement surely was a raging affair as the paps, fans and celebs had a field day. From Priyanka declaring her love to Nick calling her Mrs. Jonas, this one was a romantic affair to the core.

But what’s a party without some scoop. DJ Khushi, the one who made everyone groove to his mix of tunes had some dope to dole out about the function, and out came a revelation we were all too happy to relish. He revealed how Nick was the perfect gentleman who let his lady lead the way, and was a true blue desi, a side of his that was more evident than the American one.

"Nick Jonas is more Indian than American. He was such a sport and was letting his lady lead the way throughout the ceremony," said the DJ. Aww, that's so sweet. Some of the videos made their way to the internet and they were indeed evidence of the love and happiness that transpired at the engagement of these two. The DJ revealed that she played an array of songs, including the likes of Gallan Goodiyaan and Bom Diggy Diggy.

We wonder, is that the PeeCee effect on the lad? Nick and Priyanka also went to St. Catherine's orphanage the day after the engagement, and the man shared a video of his to-be wife dancing.

It's all love for these two. We are awaiting the wedding now. A big fat Punjabi wedding!