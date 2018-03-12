Priyanka Chopra’s outfit causes uproar in Assam

Actress Priyanka Chopra, the brand ambassador of Assam, caused a stir last year following her ‘silence’ after floods devastated the state. Now she is in the middle of another controversy for her ‘revealing’ pictures on a calendar that was recently launched by the Assam Tourism Development Corporation, reports Guwahati Plus.

Ruckus in assembly over Assam Tourism calendar. Congress returns calendar. Alleges Priyanka Chopra is depicted in derogatory manner in calendar. pic.twitter.com/N19R1EJMxt — atanu bhuyan (@atanubhuyan) February 19, 2018

During the Assemble session, a few members of the Congress party - Rupjyoti Kurmi (MLA from Mariani), Roseline Tirkey (MLA from Sarupathar), and Nandita Das (MLA from Boko) – declared that they wanted the dismissal of Priyanka Chopra as the brand ambassador of Assam. They claimed that the image of her in 'minimal clothes' have tarnished the culture of the state.

Congress MLA Rupjyoti kurmi protest against Priyanka Chopra's dress code with Jaapi. Demanded to remove her as Assam Tourism Brand Ambassador. pic.twitter.com/GkaeSHmmUY — NANDAN PRATIM SHARMA BORDOLOI 🇮🇳 (@NANDANPRATIM) February 19, 2018

"The government should preserve the respect of the Assamese society. Frock is not an Assamese attire and the calendar pictures were not sober at all. The government should have known how to preserve the prestige of the Assamese society, instead they could have used the traditional mekhela chador. This is the reason we have protested against the calendar," Kurmi told TIME8.

Meanwhile Jayanta Malla Baruah, chairman of the Assamese Tourism Development Corporation said that there is no objectionable picture of the actress in the calendar. "Priyanka Chopra is an international figure and her presentation in the calendar has not diminished Assam's culture in any way," he added.

Priyanka Chopra found herself in hot waters in September 2017, after referring to Sikkim as an ‘insurgency-hit’ state at the Toronto International Film Festival.