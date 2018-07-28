Priyanka Chopra’s Bharat exits earns her the ‘unprofessional’ tag

We all know that Priyanka Chopra has opted out of Salman Khan-starrer Bharat. The actress was supposed to make her Bollywood comeback with the film, but it was recently when director Ali Abbas Zafar took to Twitter to reveal that PeeCee is no more a part of the film, and jested that she told him about it in the ‘Nick’ of time. Well now, the producers of the film have finally opened up about Priyanka’s exit and have revealed that it is because of her engagement.

While talking to Mid-day, the CEO of Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Productions, Nikhil Namit has stated, “Priyanka told us that she had to exit due to her engagement, two days ago. It was a little unprofessional of her to do it so suddenly.”

Reportedly, Salman is now fervently looking for an actress. While names are being considered, speculations are rife that it can either be Katrina Kaif, or Salman's last Race 3 co-star Jacqueline Fernandez. A source told the tabloid, "Priyanka had been in talks with the Bharat team over the past two weeks about how she may have to opt out for personal reasons. Sensing Priyanka's iffy attitude, Salman initiated talks with Katrina during their Dabangg Reloaded Tour in the US. Other names including that of Jacqueline are also being tossed around.”

Well, we feel it’s quite shallow to label her unprofessional. After all, consideration of personal space too matters in the professional arena.