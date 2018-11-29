Priyanka Chopra's pic with friends and fam also features Parineeti Chopra's rumoured beau

The soon-to-be husband and wife Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ D-day is just 3 days away. PeeCee and Nick have been kind enough to us by sharing glimpses of all the shaadi prep on social media. After the lavish Bachelorette with gal-pals in Amsterdam, Priyanka surprised us with a dinner outing-pic just two days back. Before we move on with the story, have a closer look of the group picture.

It’s from the night when Priyanka’s brother-in-law Joe Jonas arrived in Mumbai along with his companion Sophie Turner. Such a happy picture, isn’t it? But wait, there’s something more about the picture which we bet, you haven’t noticed. We are talking about Parineeti Chopra’s rumoured beau Charit Desai, who’s seen behind the former holding a glass.

For the unknown, gossip mongers have been munching on Pari and Desai’s alleged relationship for quite a while now. As we tried digging out more information, we found that he works as an assistant director for Dharma Productions and has also worked on Priyanka Chopra-Hrithik Roshan starrer Agneepath.

Well, looks like another Chopra sister is on her way of having a happily ever after.

Pari and Desai reportedly met during the Dream Team Tour in 2016 and the rumours of their love story started doing the rounds from early 2017.