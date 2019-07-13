Priyanka Kaul July 13 2019, 7.03 pm July 13 2019, 7.03 pm

Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra are so good with their art that they can bring any pairing alive on screen. Be it playing brother-sister in Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dhadakne Do or husband-wife in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani, the duo have rocked all the roles without fail. After having collaborated in many projects, the actors sure share a special bond. Peecee being the senior has an edge and Ranveer has revealed how she manages to pull his leg.

The Padmaavat actor has made it big in Bollywood already. With some phenomenal performances and many more big projects on his plate, Singh is ruling Bollywood. This has made him one of the most sought after actor in the present day. But the actor himself has a different take on it. He believes that he hasn’t still been able to take all the stardom and remains in ‘disbelief’. According to a report in Femina, the actor said, “I am a special case because I never became a huge star in my head. I'm still the kid with stars in his eyes who is in disbelief that he even became a star.”

View this post on Instagram Two much dysfunction in one dubsmash!! @priyankachopra A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on May 1, 2015 at 7:06am PDT

He further reaffirms this with what Piggy Chops says on this. “Priyanka always tells me, 'Tu wo ladka hai jisko yakeen hi nahin ho raha hai ki wo star bann gaya. Jo aaj bhi bolta hai 'mummy, main star bann gaya, dekho ye log meri photo lena chahte hain.”

The two actors have been associated for a long. The national award winning actress first did a cameo in Ranveer and Deepika starrer Ram Leela (2013) in an item number. The two then starred together as lovers, for the first time, in the movie Gunday (2014), also starring Arjun Kapoor.