Priyanka Chopra's Veere Di Wedding moments with Nick Jonas at his cousin's wedding

Life of a celebrity is not as easy as it looks. It might just look glamorous and perfect at first, but within the price of #BeingFamous comes getting papped at different locations, even at private moments, without your permission. Over a month ago, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were clicked looking awwdorable at Nick’s cousin’s wedding. Nick taking his desi girl to a family affair reveals that the couple is ready to get the family involved in their relationship, giving us enough indication that the two are serious about each other.

Let’s go back in time and share candid moments of PeeCee from Jonas’ Veere’s (brother’s) wedding which will surely lighten up your mood.

The couple arrived arm-in-arm at the wedding. Must say the picture looks like a leaf out of a Bollywood flick.

A drink in one hand and a hot boyfriend by her side, PeeCee looks more than comfortable to be around her beau.

Here is our desi girl, Priyanka breaking down in peals of laughter. *did someone crack a joke there*

We wonder what Jonas told Priyanka here. Doesn’t she look absolutely surprised!

Here’s the look of a possessive, angry young man looking straight at the paps. With Nick by her side, PC has nothing to worry about!

Just look at her! Priyanka looks completely head over heels and is lost in his gaze…

These pictures confirm that the duo are in LOVE. We are now only waiting for them to make it official?