Priyanka Chopra's wedding couture took over 4,000 hours to be made!

The wait has come to an end. All this while, we were waiting to see glimpses of Priyanka Chopra as the stunning bride and Nick Jonas as the dashing groom. As reported earlier, both of them were dressed in Ralph Lauren's custom-made wedding attires for their Christian wedding. For the Indian wedding, it was Sabyasachi Mukherjee once more! Priyanka opted to be a traditional bride dressed in red for the Hindu ceremony. But we've got our hands on another fascinating fact about her wedding look.

As per a report on People, the white, hand embroidered Ralph Lauren gown, featuring floral and scroll motifs took as long as 1,826 hours to be made! 2,380,000 mother of pearl sequins were used to make the strapless column dress that she wore under the gown. Her long tulle veil was 75 feet long! To make the dress extra special, a number of words including Nick's full name, Priyanka's parents' names (Madhu and Ashok) and their wedding dates were hand stitched on the gown.

For her Indian wedding, Priyanka wore a red custom-made Sabyasachi Lehenga that boasted of handmade silk knots and intricate embroidery. A group of over 110 embroiders spent over 3720 hours to bring the gorgeous dress to perfection. Her wedding jewellery, coming from Sabyasachi's jewellery collection as well, was made of uncut diamonds, emeralds and cultured Japanese pearls.