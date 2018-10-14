Priyanka, Farhan and Zaira are full of happiness on sets of The Sky is Pink

Actress Priyanka Chopra is in a happy space personally and professionally. On the work front, she is currently filming Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink in London. Ever since she started shooting for the project along with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim, people are growing anxious about the project. Now, Peecee has shared a lovely seflie from her London shoot.

In the picture, we see Peecee, Zaira, Farhan Akhtar and Rohit Saraf smiling for a perfect selfie. Their smiles prove that they are indeed having a jolly good time shooting for the project. Earlier, she shared a video in which she broke the naariyal on the floor in true style, marking a shubh shuruvaat.

The actress had earlier released a statement saying. “It’s very special to me. As soon as I read it, I knew I had to be a part of telling this story, so I’m wearing two hats on this one… as an actor and as a co-producer. In both aspects, I am equally excited to work with the amazing team of actors and technicians we have on board. Shonali is a formidable filmmaker and I can’t wait to see this story unfold in her expertise. I’m looking forward to working with Farhan, Ronnie and Sid again. All in all, it’s a great homecoming.”

The movie revolves around the story of a young motivational speaker called Aisha Choudhary, played by Zaira Wasim, who gets diagnosed with an immune deficiency disorder as an infant. She died at the age of 19. Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar essay her parents in the movie. Peecee and Farhan had earlier shared the screen space in Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dhadakne Do.

On the personal front, Peecee will be tying the knot with American beau Nick Jonas in November and reports suggest that it’s going to be a Jodhpur wedding.