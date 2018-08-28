Priyanka might have upset Salman and team Bharat but this renowned director restates his liking for her

After Priyanka Chopra walked out of Bharat, we assumed it was owing to her forthcoming wedding with Nick Jonas. However, it later turned out that the actor had bagged a bigger project in the West. Salman Khan, who tried his best to sound polite, wasn't obviously pleased with this. However, her journey in Bollywood isn't jeopardised due to this. Renowned filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj who has been planning a film with PeeCee for quite a long now sticks to his plan.

"Priyanka also wants to work with me. And we are working with each other. Hopefully, we will start the film next year," he said at an interaction with the media wherein a song from his upcoming release Pataakha was being launched.

On this note, let us remind you of Bharadwaj's earlier association with PeeCee in 7 Khoon Maaf. On one hand, it was a maverick who has given us gems like Makdee, Maqbool, Omkara to name a few, on the other hand, it is a versatile performer like Priyanka who can assimilate almost any character. But not always does an association between great talents result in great outcomes. 7 Khoon Maaf pretty much tanked.

Bharadwaj, who confirmed his film with Priyanka in the past as well, just restated it on Tuesday. From his tone it can be said that his liking towards the actoress is genuine. This only excites us more about a good film in the pipeline!