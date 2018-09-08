Priyanka plus Nick equals Prick and Priyanka Chopra loves it

It was last month when Priyanka Chopra finally made her relationship with Nick Jonas official. Well, the two got engaged in an Indian ritual in Mumbai at PeeCee’s residence, and later there was a small party organised by the actress which was attended by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Vishal Bhardwaj and others. While Priyanka has not yet opened up about their engagement, recently Jonas spoke about it on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

According to Hollywood Reporter Priyanka was sitting in the audience of the show. Well, reportedly when Fallon asked if they have a celebrity nickname, Nick quipped that PeeCee likes ‘Prick’.

Talking about his engagement, Nick called the whole experience spiritual. He said, "We both left that ceremony so full of joy." He added that his parents were "blown away by the love shared among all the people.”

The singer also stated that the privacy from the spotlight was the most satisfying thing for them. Jonas said, "For she and I, I think it was just nice to have that time with the family first. Have that private moment then be able to share with the world afterwards."

"We had this beautiful ceremony and we felt so connected, our families all met, it was spiritual and then we put it on Instagram, we were like 'Oh my God! It's official," the singer added.