Priyanka, Shahid and Ranveer’s power packed performance, Rohit’s dhamakedaar entry and much more at Zee Cine Awards 2018

30th December 2017: Viewers will be glued to their TV sets as Bollywood’s biggest awards show, Zee Cine Awards 2018 will air on Zee Cinema at 7.30 pm. Watch Rohit Shetty make an action-packed entry as he enters in a car on flames and takes center stage as a host of an Awards show for the first time ever.

Relive the Dil Dhadakne Do moments as Anil Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Ranveer Singh shakes a leg on Gallan Goodiyan. Witness Elizabeth aka Sunil Grover and Anil Kapoor create a parody of Dhak Dhak Karne Laga.

The audience will hold their breath as Priyanka Chopra will ride a huge replica of Dubai’s iconic Burj Al Arab which was suspended mid-air. While B-Town’s sizzling, glam-doll Katrina Kaif makes the hottest fauji ever as she sways to beats of Swag Se Swagat from the recently launched Tiger Zinda Hai and will land on stage in a star-shaped podium.

Not to be out-shone by Bollywood’s leading ladies, Shahid Kapoor drops onto the stage through a cloud of smoke and gave a technically and visually flawless performance to a medley of chartbusters including Chitta Ve, Bulleya, Emotional Attyachar, Sadda Haqq and Udta Punjab. But, it is the high octane theatrical guitar solo at the end of his performance that literally sets the stage ablaze!

For entertaining audience for over five decades and for his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema, Bollywood’s angry young man, Amitabh Bachchan will be honoured with the Legend Extraordinaire Award.